Huffman basketball star Stanley Robinson dies at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffman Vikings basketball star and former Orlando Magic great Stanley “Sticks” Robinson has died. Robinson was 32 years old.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Robinson was found unresponsive inside a bedroom at a family residence after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy was performed. The coroner said there has been no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play contributed to his death.
Huffman Basketball tweeted a post of mourning for Robinson asking for prayers for his family and children.
UConn Basketball, where Sticks played in college, tweeted “the family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time.”
