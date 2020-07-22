Local football coaches react to news of fall sports schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Wednesday, AHSAA announced it approved a plan for a return to play fall sports.
Montgomery Catholic head coach Aubrey Blackwell said it was a relief to finally have a plan moving forward.
”Well the biggest thing now is that they’re knowing now there’s a goal and something to play for. We know that we’re going to get an opportunity for our work to go into something‚” said Blackwell. “I think it’s just going to continue to adapt and change to the best safety methods that we can possible put them in. But like it has been all summer, we’re all doing things that we’re not used to doing at this point.”
Stanhope Elmore head football coach Brian Bradford agreed, saying it’s nice to know what to expect in the coming weeks.
“The finally knowing. The uncertainty is what was killing us, so any positive news is great news right now,” said Bradford.
Teams have had to adjust practice protocols this summer to ensure the safety of student-athletes and coaching staff. With the season just around the corner, Bradford said those adjustments have helped prepare the Mustangs for anything in 2020.
“Coaches are good about working on the fly, but this year we’ve had a really good crash course” he said. “Our kids have kept a really good attitude the whole time, our coaches have too. It’s rough being out there in 100-degree weather with masks on, but it is what it is. You can either fuss and whine about it or you can just do your job and get on with it, and they’ve done a good job of adjusting to it.”
Now that the fall plan is in place, Blackwell is looking ahead to the season, and interested to see how this “new normal” will play out during competition.
“I think the biggest other question we’ll have to answer is what’s going to go into it, and how do we continue to keep our kids safe? We’ve been fortunate enough so far this summer, but what is that actually going to look like when we add that extra dimension of playing games?” said Blackwell.
AHSAA will release the details about the upcoming season in a virtual press conference on Thursday. WSFA 12 News will carry the conference on air and online at www.wsfa.com. It will also stream live on the WSFA 12 News app and via Facebook live.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.