Lower rain chances today and tomorrow as we watch tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many locations stayed dry and very hot once again on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 90s for the fourth consecutive day. More of the same can be expected for both today and tomorrow.
Rain and storm chances are continuing to trend lower toward 20% or so each afternoon. Is it still possible that a few locations see a pop-up? Yes. However, those chances are lower than a typical summertime day.
High temperatures as a result of the lower rain coverage will reach the middle and perhaps upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
To our south, a tropical disturbance continues to move westward across the Gulf of Mexico. That system should remain far enough south to keep enhanced rain chances away Wednesday and Thursday. It is certainly a possibility that an outer rain band impacts far southern Alabama by late Thursday, elevated rain and storm chances for those folks to 30-40%.
That is something we will continue to monitor over the next 24 hours.
By Friday and the upcoming weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances should be a bit higher. That is especially true for Saturday, which features the highest rain chances of the next week around 50%.
Otherwise, it’ll be a very typical pattern into next week with highs in the mid-90s and lower in the mid-70s for the most part.
