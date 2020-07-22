Montgomery doctor in federal custody, charges pending in ongoing pill mill probe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Association executed a search warrant at the medical practice of Dr. D’livro Beauchamp, M.D. in east Montgomery Wednesday.
Beauchamp is in custody pending federal charges in an ongoing pill mill investigation. He’s expected to make an initial appearance in court sometime over the next 24 hours.
State records show Beauchamp has an active license to practice medicine in Alabama.
The practice, Symmetry MedSpa, lists Beauchamp as a board-certified physician of urgent care medicine stating he’s practiced in Montgomery since 1996. The services listed for the practice include spa services and plastic surgery.
