MPS to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Booker T. Washington High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will break ground on the new Booker T. Washington High School Thursday morning.
A ceremony will be held at 4400 Bell Road, the site of the new school. In August 2018, a fire destroyed part of the high school on South Union Street, forcing students to have classes in the former Hayneville Road Elementary School.
In October 2019, MPS bought the campus of the former Holy Cross Episcopal School to become the new home for BTW.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.