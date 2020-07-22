Nearly $3K worth of fragrances stolen from Ulta Beauty in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances.
Investigators say on July 10, at around 2:25 p.m., two women entered Ulta Beauty with large handbags. They went to the perfume section and started putting items in their bags, leaving the store once their bags were full.
The value of the stolen items was $2,964. The brands of perfume stolen include Dior Sauvage, YSL, Y Men, La Nuit De L’ Homme, L’Homme, Mr. Burberry, DG Light, Coach, and Tagson Fragrance.
The store manager said the suspects were driving a newer model white SUV, with a Florida tag. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
