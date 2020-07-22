Opp City Schools releases back to school plan

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp City Schools has released its back to school plan.
The school system will offer both traditional and virtual instruction. If parents choose the remote/virtual option, students will be enrolled from the beginning of school to the end of the semester. At that time, they can continue virtual or reenter traditional schools.
All students enrolled in grades 1-12 will receive a digital device to use in school and at home. The system said a technology fee will be required for home use.
Opp City Schools teachers will deliver face-to-face instruction, but they will also maintain content and assignments online for possible short-term absences by students due to COVID-19 exposure or infection and possible school closing due to wide-spread COVID-19 risk.
Students and staff will be required to follow state guidelines regarding face coverings. Teachers and staff will be required to wear face shields and/or face coverings when working with small groups or when social distancing cannot be maintained.
School is set to begin for all students, traditional and virtual, on Aug. 17. To view the full reopening plan, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.