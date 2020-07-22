Overturned vehicle caused major delays on I-65 NB near Clay Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle caused major delays for motorists on Interstate 65 northbound Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Clay Street and caused several lanes to be blocked.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says the crash happened after a vehicle being towed on a trailer overturned when the trailer became detached.
The overturned vehicle was unoccupied and there were no injuries, Coleman added.
