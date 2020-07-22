‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day’ to celebrate local farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special event to celebrate all that’s grown right here in Alabama is planned for Wednesday. It’s called “Sweet Grown Alabama Day.”
Farmers and speakers will be set up in front of the capitol from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special farmer’s market to promote everything that’s grown here in our state.
“We are really celebrating just Alabama farmers and what they do to make sure that we are fed and clothed and have these local products,” explained Ellie Watson, director of Sweet Grown Alabama, a non-profit organization designed to connect Alabama farmers to Alabama Families.
“Up until now there hasn’t really been a resource for consumers to find local farmers to support but through sweetgrownalabama.org, consumers can now search for local products in their area and find those farmers in their community that they’re able to support,” said Watson.
Watson said consumers are going to start seeing more Sweet Grown Alabama as the transition to focus on the community begins in their program.
“Now we have billboard campaigns running across the state encouraging consumers to buy products that are in season,” Watson said. “So, that includes fresh produce, but also includes things like freezer beef that’s always in season in Alabama, we also will begin to do much more of a digital push. So you’ll start to see Sweet Grown advertisements and really start to see it in the community more and more."
Watson also says consumers will also begin to see that Sweet Grown Alabama logo on farmers products in the grocery store, in farmer’s markets, and even at roadside stands and other more permanent farm stands.
The Sweet Grown Alabama label isn't limited to produce.
“Sweet Grown Alabama really encompasses everything grown in our great state. So, of course we grow produce wonderful things like peaches and watermelon and squash and okra, but also things like beef that farmers grow so well in Alabama, things like pecans or peanut things that are grown in the soil in Alabama and on trees here.” Watson said. “Also things like container plants. So if you think about a hydrangea that you’re going to plant in your front yard, do you want that product grown in the northeast at the beginning of its life, or right here in Alabama with the exact same climate and soil type that we have in our state? It’s a no brainer. You want all of your products, from food to plants to whatever it may be, grown right here in the state of Alabama. Even things like cotton sheets that are grown right here in our soil. You really can get all of the products within your supply chain that are locally grown get them from our sweet current Alabama farmers.”
www.sweetgrownalabama.org allows you to search for local farmers near you, and where you can buy their products.
