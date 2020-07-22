Tallassee City Schools to give students virtual, face-to-face option this fall

“Students excluded from school due to temperature of 100.4 or higher should not return to school until they have been fever-free for 72hrs (without fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen) with a medical evaluation and written documentation from a healthcare provider that determines their symptoms were more likely due to another cause(e.g. sore throat due to strep throat), or has tested negative for COVID-19 with documentation from a healthcare provider, or has stayed home at least three days after fever has resolved(without fever reducing medications such as; Tylenol or ibuprofen), AND all other symptoms have improved, AND it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms. These guidelines are provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the guidelines are subject to change at any time,” the reopening plan states.