Tallassee City Schools to give students virtual, face-to-face option this fall

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee City Schools says they will give students and parents the option between face-to-face and a virtual learning environment this fall.
According to Tallassee’s Acting Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin, the decision was made to offer both options after consideration by the Back to School Task Force. Families will have the opportunity to choose the learning style that best fits their needs at the beginning of each 9-weeks.
If choosing the virtual program families must be prepared to provide stable internet access for student learning, according to the reopening plan. Students choosing to continue with face-to-face learning will do so with a mix of traditional and virtual learning in rotation to meet the needs of students while maximizing social distancing. This learning model will be utilized in the soft opening of schools.
Along with the mix of face-to-face and virtual learning, school officials say students will be screened before riding the bus or entering the school buildings. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children and screen them at home before sending them to school.
“Students excluded from school due to temperature of 100.4 or higher should not return to school until they have been fever-free for 72hrs (without fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen) with a medical evaluation and written documentation from a healthcare provider that determines their symptoms were more likely due to another cause(e.g. sore throat due to strep throat), or has tested negative for COVID-19 with documentation from a healthcare provider, or has stayed home at least three days after fever has resolved(without fever reducing medications such as; Tylenol or ibuprofen), AND all other symptoms have improved, AND it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms. These guidelines are provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the guidelines are subject to change at any time,” the reopening plan states.
Students must provide their own face masks and will be required to wear them, according to the plan.
Tallassee City Schools says hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the school and students will be reminded to use them during transition times. Frequent hand washing will also be monitored and emphasized throughout the school day for all students and faculty.
Additional information about the reopening plan for Tallassee City Schools can be found here.
Tallassee City Schools ask that parents complete the commitment to learning option survey by July 29.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.