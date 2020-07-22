Teen charged in fatal Troy apartment shooting

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has made an arrest in the July 13 shooting death of Jacoby Deshon Cogburn.
Police have arrested Jamarco Dynell Harris, of Troy, and charged him with capital murder.
Troy police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Elba Highway at approximately 9:13 p.m. July 13. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Cogburn, 21, dead at the rear of Tanglewood Apartments.
Witnesses identified the suspect vehicle during investigation. Police say that vehicle has been recovered.
Harris,17, has been placed in the Pike County Jail with no bond.
The investigation into Cogburn’s death is ongoing. Police say additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
