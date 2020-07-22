Troy mayor remembers Rep. John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements are pending for civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis. The Troy native died last Friday from pancreatic cancer. He’s being remembered for his lifetime of work.
“Fact that you have someone who lived such a remarkable life, and was a world renowned figure, an icon in the civil rights movement, had done so many things-- to be in your home area,” said Troy Mayor Jason Reeves.
Wednesday evening, Reeves recounted memories he shared with Lewis.
“I grew up in northeast Pike County, not very far from where [Lewis] grew up, and he was he always told stories about preaching to his chickens,” recalled Reeves. “And I actually grew up on a chicken farm not very far from from where he was doing that preaching.”
Reeves still remembers the very first time he met Lewis and talked about how much that meant to him. He says he was tongue tied.
“When you get a chance to meet someone who literally has made history, and knowing he’s from the same little part of the world that you’re from, it’s a very inspiring thing,” he said.
After Reeves became mayor he shared another moment with Lewis that he will never forget.
“One of the most wonderful moments of my time in office, was when he leaned over and talked to me about how much that meant to him, and watching him get up and do the happy dance that he’s known for,” said Reeves.
Reeves said Congressman Lewis’s final arrangements will be shared once they are released.
