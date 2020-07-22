Video shows suspect in Greenville vehicle theft

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a vehicle theft.
According to investigators, the victim’s grey 2018 Nissan Altima (VIN# 1N4AL3AP0JC162323) was stolen from the 300 block of W. Commerce Street on June 28.
The victim reported the theft on Wednesday upon discovering the vehicle was stolen.
Video shows the suspect and the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
