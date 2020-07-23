ADOL changing how it resolves unemployment benefit problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A giant wave of unemployment benefit applications is washing over the Alabama Department of Labor.
“It definitely was a tsunami. That’s what we call it in the office a tsunami of claims. And we’re still completely in the thick of it,“ said ADOL spokesperson Tara Hutchison.
Hutchison says the number of claims has broken all records. By the beginning of June, the Department of Labor had paid out more benefits in almost three months than it had for the past seven years combined.
Up until recently people with unemployment benefit issues had to wait in massive lines at the Acadome on the campus of Alabama State University to see a representative; a process that could take hours.
“We’ve gone from people coming out on a first come, first served and hope to get a chance to speak to one of our representatives to an online appointment only system,” said Hutchison.
Now every Friday at 5 p.m., a Department of Labor website opens up to schedule appointments for the following week at the Crump Community Center at 1751 Cong W L Dickinson Dr. in Montgomery. They usually fill up in two hours. Sheila Albritton had her issue handled in a matter of minutes.
“Once you get in it moves really quickly. They answer your question, you ask a question they answer it if they can’t they go to somebody else to find the answer they need,” said Albritton.
Debbie Moore was in and out in less than an hour.
“Once I got in it moved smoothly. It took 41 minutes to get in and get out,“ said Moore.
Like labor departments in states across the country, the ADOL has been trying to handle an unprecedented crisis.
“Prior to the pandemic ADOL, like most every state labor department across the country, we were all experiencing record low unemployment,” said Hutchison. “So, we had reduced budgets and reduced staff. And then this happened basically overnight.”
To register for an appointment log on to labor.alabama.gov/claimscheduler starting at 5 p.m. Friday evenings.
