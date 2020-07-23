AHSAA to release more details about fall sports at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide more details about fall sports.
On Wednesday, AHSAA announced it approved a plan for a return to play fall sports, including football.
WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference on air and online.
The board approved the AHSAA’s Return to Play “Best Practices” recommended guidelines. The action was taken Wednesday at its annual summer meeting in Montgomery.
“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.
Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes, with helmets and shorts only.
The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on Aug. 3.
The first contest can be August 20.
School systems can still decide to not allow fall sports. In the event that a school system does not allow fall sports, every game not played will be “vacated” and the participating school will be awarded a win.
