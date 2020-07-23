AISA plans to continue with fall sports as scheduled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sports within the Alabama Independent School Association will go on as planned this fall, AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon announced.
McLendon released a statement Thursday saying cross country, volleyball and football will “proceed with plans for full and complete seasons,” but that football and volleyball teams “will be restricted to competition against only one other team and multiple events (i.e. tournaments, jamborees) will be prohibited.”
“I want to thank AISA Athletic Director, Roddie Beck, and the members of the AISA Athletic Committee for their hard work and devotion to serve our member schools and student-athletes. Their work is not easy and I appreciate their willingness to serve,” said McLendon.
Practice for volleyball and football can begin July 27. Cross country can begin practice Aug. 3.
McLendon says AISA will release safety protocols for fall sports in the coming days. He also says those safety protocols will likely need to change or be adjusted as time progresses.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.