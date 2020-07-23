AUM fall sports delayed after GSC decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the time being there will be sports this fall on the campus of the University of Auburn at Montgomery, but they will be delayed.
Thursday, the Gulf South Conference announced the competition will not begin until the last week of September or the first week of October.
The GSC Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes. See a full list of teams included in the GSC.
Administrators across the league are working jointly on a new schedule that fits the timeline available. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.
An announcement about when practices may begin will be made in correspondence with the delayed start of competition.
AUM fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s soccer. Men’s and women’s tennis also holds some competition in the fall while their primary seasons are in the spring.
