‘Friends for Life’ helps fund Montgomery Humane Shelter’s happy endings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter is wrapping up one of its most successful fundraisers of the year this week, the “Friends for Life” calendar.
For the last 21 years, proceeds from the calendar have helped to feed and care for the more than 8,600 animals that pass through the shelter’s doors each year, and match those animals with their forever families.
Like the case of Jacqueline “Jackie” Beazley and her dog Kael, who couldn’t be more perfect for each other.
“I just had my 96th birthday, and he keeps me moving, he keeps me going,” said Beazley.
On any given morning, rain or shine, you’ll find Beazley and Kael at the dog park, “til he tells me it’s time to go home and eat”.
It’s been two years since Kael came into Beazley’s life.
“I went out there to take some leftovers from my little yorkie that had just died. I did not intend to get a dog,” Beazley remembers. But she couldn’t turn around and leave without Kael.
“They told me he was hard to manage and that I would have to be careful,” Beazley said. “He had been returned to the shelter twice, and I cannot imagine why.”
“He was very stand off-ish, not sure of his background, but he wasn’t as sweet, wasn’t the dog he is today,” recalled Camilla Houston, who works for the Montgomery Humane Society at the dog park. She has watched the transformation, in both of them, first-hand.
“He was pretty wild for about 24 hours and then he settled down and we’ve just been the best of buddies ever since,” Beazley admitted.
"He's just sweet, loving and what she's done with him has just been amazing," said Houston. .
“He’s happy,” Beazley exclaimed. “We’re happy together!”
Beazley says many of her previous pets have appeared in the “Friends for Life” Calendar. Voting for the pictures to appear in the calendar ends tomorrow. each vote costs $1. Cast your vote here.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.