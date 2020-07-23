15 inmates positive for COVID-19 inside Montgomery County Jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fifteen inmates inside the Montgomery County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.
According to Montgomery County Chief Deputy Kevin J. Murphy, initially, three inmates inside the detention facility tested positive for the virus. The three, who were not being housed in the same area, were taken to the onsite medical unit for treatment.
Murphy says a short time later, 12 inmates in one cell block all tested positive and were also quarantined.
Of the 15 inmates, only two are exhibiting symptoms, according to Murphy. The other 12 are asymptomatic.
Each inmate will be retested after a 14-day quarantine and before being released back into the population, according to the facilities protocol.
Murphy says the facility has continued to step up cleaning and quarantining protocols due to COVID-19.
Inmates being processed into the facility are also subject to temperature checks, and a questionnaire by a nurse. Something Murphy says was taking place before the pandemic.
