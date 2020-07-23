John Lewis ‘Celebration of Life’ includes stops in Troy, Selma and Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis has released a list of events that will take place over six days to celebrate his life.
Lewis died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The events start Saturday morning in Troy, where Lewis grew up, and will continue throughout the weekend in Selma and Montgomery. He will leave Alabama and travel to Washington to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. The events will conclude Thursday with a funeral in Atlanta.
A military honor guard will accompany Lewis throughout the events, including when he crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge and while he lies in state at the U.S., Alabama and Georgia Capitols.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family is encouraging Lewis’s supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies. The family says the ceremonies will be livestreamed on multiple platforms. Supporters are also encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate the congressman’s life. Videos, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Lewis can be posted at #BelovedCommunity or a written tribute can be left at www.theJohnLewisLegacy.com.
A full schedule of events can be found below:
“The Boy from Troy” - Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala - Saturday, July 25
A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy” (Trojan Arena, Troy University): 10am-11am (Open to the public as space permits. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings. )
Lewis Lies in Repose (Trojan Arena, Troy University): 11am-2pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis (Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church): 6-8pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose (Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church: 8-11pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom” - Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala - Sunday, July 26
The Final Crossing (Edmund Pettus Bridge): 10am (The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
Receiving Ceremony (Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol): 2pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State (Alabama State Capitol): 3-7pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“The Conscience of the Congress” - Washington, D.C. - Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State (Rotunda, United States Capitol): Mon., July 27, 2-3pm
Congressman Lewis Lies in State (United States Capitol): Mon., July 27, 3-10 pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
Lying in State (United States Capitol): Tues., July 28, 8am-10pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“Atlanta’s Servant Leader” - Atlanta, Ga. - Wednesday, July 29
Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 2-3pm
Congress Lewis Lies in State (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 3-7pm, 8pm-8am
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 7-8 pm
“A Lifetime of Service” - Atlanta, Ga - Thursday, July 30
A Celebration of Life (Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary): 11am
Internment (South-View Cemetery)
