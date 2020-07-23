Pedestrian hit, killed on MLK Pkwy. in Phenix City identified

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian who was killed in Phenix City earlier this week has been identified.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., 49-year-old James Maney of Phenix City was hit and killed Tuesday near 410 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Many reportedly died at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing Maney trying to cross the highway. The accident happened at around 6:20 a.m.
The Phenix City Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.
