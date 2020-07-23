Racist message attributed to Troy student ‘believed to be fraudulent’

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University says a racist message attributed to a student is “believed to be fraudulent.”
The Office of Student Services and the Alabaster Police Department launched investigations after receiving reports of social media messages containing a racial slur, the university said in a statement.
“Based on the findings of the Alabaster police, these messages are believed to be fraudulent,” the university said.
The student accused of making the comment is a member of the Kappa Gamma Chapter of Phi Mu sorority.
Phi Mu Fraternity launched its own investigation into the message.
“The direct message was proven by the University and by law enforcement to be fake and not from our member,” the fraternity said in a statement.
Phi Mu said the member was attacked on social media following the accusation.
The student is in good standing with the organization.
“That said, Phi Mu does not tolerate racism and we will investigate and hold members accountable when necessary,” Phi Mu’s statement said.
