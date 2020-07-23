Sun Belt delays start of fall competition until Sept. 3

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Sun Belt Conference is delaying the permissable start of fall competition until Sept. 3, it announced Thursday.
This will not affect the Troy Trojans football season as their season opener scheduled against Arkansas-Pine Bluff was canceled after APB’s conference, the SWAC, announced a postponement of fall competition.
Troy’s football team is scheduled to travel to UMASS on Sept. 12 at this time.
The Sun Belt says the rescheduling of contests will be left up to the member schools. The conference says the delay will also allow for extra time to implement proper COVID-19 protocols.
Cross country, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are also fall sports at Troy.
