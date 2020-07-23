Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico, sends rain our way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is surging northwestward, helping to fuel some showers and storms on radar this afternoon; that moisture actually came from what is now Tropical Depression Eight.
T.D. 8 will likely become a weak tropical storm before making landfall near the Corpus Christi, Texas, area early Saturday.
Should it reach tropical storm status, it will receive the name “Hanna.”
While we won’t see any significant effects from that system as it heads off to the west, we will see an increase in tropical moisture once again late today.
Meanwhile, we also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic. Gonzalo is expected to reach hurricane status at some point Thursday as it moves west northwest toward the Caribbean. What happens to the storm in terms of its exact size, strength and ultimate path is still a bit up in the air. There are many moving parts with this particular system that could throw a wrench in the forecast.
Not everyone will see rain, especially in our northern counties, but the chances are looking much higher than they did just 24 hours ago. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and even some blustery wind gusts are possible.
While it won’t be a windy day necessarily, there will be a constant east southeast wind around 10 mph with gusts of 10-20 mph on and off. Any storms could bring those wind gusts to 30 mph or so.
The same situation is looking probable on Friday, but the overall coverage of the rain will be a bit lower around 30%. It also looks like the rain chances will be confined to southwestern Alabama during the afternoon. It’s possible the River Region sees a couple of isolated showers or storms, but the better chances will be closer to Mobile and the Mississippi state line.
More typical shower and storm chances are in the cards this weekend. Each afternoon features roughly a 40% chance of rain like we are accustomed to seeing this time of year.
High temperatures will stay in the middle 90s through the weekend with heat indices in the lower 100s each afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s if you stay dry during the day, and the lower 70s if your area sees rain at any point during the day.
We will stay on top of it for you here at WSFA 12 News as it could make a run at the Gulf of Mexico later next week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.