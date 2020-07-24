Alabama adds 1,669 COVID-19 cases Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,669 COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a record-setting 2,283 the day before.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 1,751 per day. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 167,811 people have been tested. Of those, 23,334 had COVID-19 for a positive rate of 14 percent.
The state has reported 74,365 total cases since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama was first confirmed in mid-March. Of those, ADPH presumes 32,510, or about 44 percent, have since recovered.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 94 new cases and four deaths Friday. The county’s seven-day average is up from 65 a week ago to 95 currently. But while Montgomery’s cases are steadily increasing, they are not doing so to the extent of larger counties like Mobile, which reported 104 cases Friday, or Jefferson which added 257.
The state added 38 deaths Friday bringing the total death toll to 1,395. Another 43 deaths are probable.
Statewide hospitalization rates for Friday will not be available until mid afternoon and will be added here when they become available. As of Thursday, there were 1,585 inpatients being treated.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
