Chilton County Schools push back start date

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Chilton County Schools won’t be heading back to class until September 8th for online learning or in person.
Superintendent, Jason Griffin, said parents need more time to decide what is best for their family.
For in person learning, students will switch classrooms as little as possible. Griffin said students will eat lunch in the same room they are in for class. The school has turned off all water fountains and set up a room specific for students showing any symptoms.
Parents have three different options for fall school, two online and one in person.
Griffin said the school will contact each student’s parents and explain the online option and what changes will come with traditional school.
“I want every single parent to have a full understanding of what is going to be happening when school returns, so they will the best opportunity to pick the best option for their child,” Superintendent Jason Griffin said.
Griffin said parents will have two to three weeks to decide on in person or virtual learning. He added that the board will be re-evaluating the calendar and school plan as the pandemic continues.
