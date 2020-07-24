“Come and get me:” Suspect taunts GBI on TikTok days before being arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an eighth suspect in a drug bust at a LaGrange restaurant just days after he taunted the law enforcement organization on social media app TikTok.
Earlier this week, William Reeves Durga, 21 from Hamilton, Ga., posted a video on TikTok with the words “Come and get me [expletive]” in front of a social media post stating he was wanted, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The video, which was viewed nearly four million times and garnered nearly one million likes, was posted just two days before Durga’s arrest.
The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, LaGrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest and charged Durga with possession of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
The GBI says that more arrests are expected.
Warning: The song used in this video contains explicit language.
