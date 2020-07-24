County Road 12: Flavors of the Black Belt

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes you just need to get out in the country and drive. You never know what you’ll find.
Well, now you can get some help in planning that next road trip adventure. Alabama Black Belt Adventures has come up with 9 different trails you can check out all over the state. It’s called Flavors of the Black Belt.
″It’s our mission and our goal to bring attention to the Black Belt region, whether it be the food stuff, cultural heritage, or outdoor opportunities,” said Pam Swanners, the director of Alabama Black Belt Adventures.
″Out of that came nine different themed food trails. The names are all derived from the products that are prevalent in those areas.”
You can check out the “Donuts Galore and French Swirls” in Barbour, Bullock, and Pike counties. There’s also “Syrup Makin ‘N’ Bacon Jammin” trail in Montgomery and Macon counties, and seven other trails across the state. The Black Belt region is made up of 23 counties stretching all the way across the state. All you have to do is pick a trail and then see some of the unique things it has to offer.
If you stop in Hope Hull you can check out the Barefoot Belle.
“We have Fresh produce and gift items,” said Barefoot Belle owner Sebrenia Sanders. “We have a lot of hand crafted items by Alabamians too.”
Sebrenia Sanders and her husband Greg opened up the Barefoot Belle about five years ago. They started with a little fresh produce and have just kept growing year after year. This Flavors of the Black Belt program should bring them even more visitors.
“It’s just nice to get out and travel the back roads,” said Sanders.
The Flavors of the Black Belt program will last for about the next year so check out its website and plan your next road trip.
