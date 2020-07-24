Daily rain and storm chances staying at or above 40%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same is expected regarding our daily forecast for the next week. There will be some minor shifts in each day’s specific rain and storm coverage, but the message is pretty much the same through next week.
It begins with Tropical Storm Hanna delivering another push of tropical moisture today. This will be similar to what we saw on Thursday as rain bands capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning pushed from southeast to northwest during the afternoon and evening.
The overall coverage of the rain today will likely be just a bit lower than what Thursday brought, but we’re still calling it a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from the late morning through the early evening. Those south and west of Montgomery have the highest chance of seeing this activity.
That includes the counties of Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox.
Hanna is expected to make landfall on Saturday along the southern coast of Texas. As this happens, its influence on our weather will become non-existent. For the weekend it’s back to our typical pop-up showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rain and lightning while not moving a whole bunch.
Expect daytime highs to range from 90 to 95 through Sunday as overnight lows hang in the 72-76 range.
Heading into next week we will see more of the same, but the pattern looks to support at least slightly higher rain and storm chances each afternoon. For now we’ve risen the daily chance of rain to about 50% Monday through Wednesday and 60% next Thursday.
Of course each day’s exact forecast can change somewhat up until the morning of that specific day, so stay tuned for at least a little refinement on our rain and storm risks into next week.
