Former Montgomery chief recalls 2013 apology to Rep. John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery police chief is remembering his interactions with the late Rep. John Lewis some seven years after his own actions toward the congressman made national headlines.
Mike Murphy is now the chief deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, but in 2013 he was leading the Montgomery Police Department. It was during his tenure in that department that he gave Lewis and others something they’d waited decades for: a sincere apology.
The apology came during that year’s Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage and Murphy, on behalf of the department, chose that time to right a wrong done during the Civil Rights movement in 1961.
Some 53 years earlier, long before Murphy was in charge, the Montgomery Police Department had promised to be on hand to protect Freedom Riders as they arrived in the capital city. But the promise wasn’t kept. When they stepped off the bus, they were beaten by a waiting mob.
At the time, Lewis said it was the first formal apology he had ever received from a police department.
But it went beyond simple words. After his apology, Murphy then gave his police badge to the Alabama native turned longtime Georgia congressman. That act moved Lewis and he later introduced Murphy to President Barack Obama.
“Congressman said uh, ‘This is the police chief I was telling you about,” Murphy recalled Lewis saying to the president as they met. “And I was amazed that President Obama even knew who I was. I was shocked. I was honored,” Murphy recalled.
But the chief said he never looked at it as something he’d done and didn’t want any credit, adding any credit belonged to Lewis and the Freedom Riders.
“I was just trying to right a wrong, in my opinion, that had been a thorn in the side of the Montgomery Police Department, specifically, for 50 years,” Murphy explained. “And it wasn’t going to go away until you broke that ice. It was going to continue to stay generation after generation.”
The encounter with Lewis was not Murphy’s last. He would later travel to Northern Ireland with him as the two spoke with leaders about religious tension there. Lewis found similarities with the racial tension he experienced at home.
Lewis died July 17 after a battle with cancer. He was 80.
Murphy and others will have a final chance to say goodbye to the Troy native over the weekend as a procession brings Lewis’ body to his hometown before making one final trek over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma en route to the Alabama Capitol. There, he’ll lie in state on Sunday.
