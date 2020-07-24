Hot and humid with scattered storms this weekend, plus an update on the active Tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was a bit cloudier, and therefore a bit cooler, courtesy of Tropical Storm Hanna. Hanna is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall on Saturday along the southern coast of Texas, and as this happens, its influence on our weather will become non-existent. For the weekend, it’s back to our typical pop-up showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rain and lightning while not moving a whole bunch.