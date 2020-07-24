Hot and humid with scattered storms this weekend, plus an update on the active Tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was a bit cloudier, and therefore a bit cooler, courtesy of Tropical Storm Hanna. Hanna is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall on Saturday along the southern coast of Texas, and as this happens, its influence on our weather will become non-existent. For the weekend, it’s back to our typical pop-up showers and thunderstorms that produce heavy rain and lightning while not moving a whole bunch.
It will not rain all day, and some will stay completely dry! With more sunshine this weekend, expect daytime highs to be back in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows hang in the 72-76 range.
Heading into next week, rain chances will increase a bit, though no day is expected to be a washout. Temperatures will stay near 90°.
Tropical Update:
The tropics are active! Hanna is expected to continue to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads for south Texas. It will likely make landfall tomorrow somewhere near Corpus Christi.
Gonzalo is forecast to stay a tropical storm it heads near Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Grenada.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa will continue to move across the Atlantic and has a medium chance of development in the next 5 days. Beyond that, models show it potentially developing into Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs).
Douglas is a major category 3 hurricane. It is expected to weaken, but it will still likely be near hurricane strength as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.
