Live Maine lobsters to be flown in for upcoming fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a unique culinary experience and a chance to help others, get ready for ‘Lobster Fest To Go.’ The upcoming fundraiser is flying in hundreds of live Maine lobsters to Montgomery on Friday, Aug 14.
In the past, the event has offered in-person dining at Montgomery’s Church of the Ascension. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers opted for take-out only. Both live lobsters and fully-cooked meals are available.
WSFA 12 News talked with the dealer shipping in the lobsters, Peter Fischer of Bean Maine Lobster. Fischer says the pandemic has taken its toll on the lobster industry.
”Most seafood is eaten in restaurants and when the virus hit, our seafood business in Maine came to a screeching halt,” Fischer said. “We’re really seeing no more than 50 percent of business right now.”
Fischer says fundraisers like ‘Lobster Fest To Go’ are helping the industry to stay afloat. But he says the real benefit to Alabama consumers will be the chance to experience the freshest Maine seafood possible.
“The lobsters that will arrive in Montgomery on Aug. 14 will have been in the water as late as probably Aug. 11,” he said.
‘Lobster Fest To Go’ ticket holders can pick up their live or cooked lobsters between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension. Meals also include sides, dessert, bread, butter and lemons, along with shell crackers, a bib and eating instructions.
Tickets are $38 and can be purchased online or by phone. For more information, email riverregionlobsterfest@gmail.com or call the Church of the Ascension at (334) 263-5529.
Proceeds benefit the respite ministry of Montgomery’s First United Methodist Church and Ascension Day School.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.