Man injured in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Friday morning shooting.
Details are limited, but police say they responded to an area hospital around 11:40 a.m. on reports of someone having been shot.
At the hospital, detectives spoke with the male victim and determined the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Woodley Square West.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Montgomery police also responded to a separate shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of the North Eastern Boulevard. Officers found a man at the scene with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made and no other information has been released.
