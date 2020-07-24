Minors face 60 counts each after rash of Montgomery vehicle burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says it’s made a break in the investigation of dozens of vehicle burglaries after arresting two juveniles in the act Thursday.
Though not identified because of their ages, MPD spokesman Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed the minors are charged with 60 counts each of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in a spree that lasted 10 days
The charges come after multiple vehicles were burglarized in the 1700 block of Pine Street, as well as the Hazel Hedge, Old Cloverdale, Park Place, and Thorington Trace neighborhoods between July 13 and 23.
Each crime happened in the overnight hours between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to Detective K.W. Davis, who investigated the burglaries in the Thorington Trace area.
Davis said cameras and neighborhood cooperation were key to working the investigation. He said in each case, the suspects avoided detection by breaking windows before climbing inside.
Detective T.T. Holmes, who investigated the most recent case in which the suspects were arrested, said by not opening the doors, the criminals were smart enough to bypass the alarms.
The suspects stole multiple items from the vehicles including purses, bags, handguns, laptops, wallets, debit cards and other property, according to investigators. Some of the property has since been recovered.
Detectives are actively working to determine if the duo is responsible for any other burglaries and they will face more charges if they can be linked to other cases.
Davis said the two were not from the areas where the burglaries occurred but did not provide any other details on whether they were even Montgomery residents.
MPD took the opportunity to encourage citizens to lock their vehicle doors and to never leave valuable items unattended inside those cars.
