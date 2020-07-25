Arrest made in Millbrook homicide investigation

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department announced an arrest in the homicide of Millbrook resident Kendrick Williams.
Police Chief PK Johnson says 19-year-old Thomas Killingsworth was taken into custody by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Saturday morning.
A warrant for the crime of murder had been issued for his arrest.
On the night of July 11 Millbrook police responded to the 2600 block of Sharon Lane after being advised a person had been shot. Johnson says officers found Williams, 25, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Members of the Millbrook Fire/Rescue unit treated Williams at the scene before transporting him to the Baptist South emergency room for treatment.
It was at the hospital where Williams succumbed to his injuries, Johnson said.
The chief said Killingsworth, a Millbrook resident, was identified as a suspect after initial investigation. Johnson said it was an investigation that had a “lack of communication and cooperation” from people in the community.
Killingsworth has been placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $75,000 bond.
WSFA 12 News has requested a mugshot of the suspect.
