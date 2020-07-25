MPD: Gibbs Village shooting possibly leaves 1 injured

Victim walked into local hospital with injury possibly stemming from incident

The Montgomery Police Department says one person may have been injured in a shooting that took place in Gibbs Village Saturday. (Source: Gray News)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person may have been injured in a shooting that took place in Gibbs Village Saturday.

MPD Capt. Saba Coleman says initially a firearm was discharged into an unoccupied and no injuries were reported at the time.

Later on, Coleman says police were notified of a walk-in victim at a local hospital. Coleman says the victim possibly sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from Saturday’s incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

