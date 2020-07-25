PHOTOS: Remembering Congressman John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nation is saying goodbye to civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis who died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
His family organized a series of memorial services and viewings in Alabama, Washington and Atlanta.
The first event was held Saturday in Lewis’ hometown of Troy. It continued Saturday night in Selma.
Sunday at 10 a.m. the public is invited to watch the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to cross over the Edmund Pettus Bridge - where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten in 1965.
The procession then moves to Montgomery.
The public is invited around 1 p.m. Sunday to line up, socially distanced, along Dexter Avenue as the procession arrives at the state Capitol.
Lewis will then lie in state at the Capitol Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.