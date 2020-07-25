Rain chances take it up a notch next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime weekend is in progress, weather-wise! This afternoon has featured a good dose of heat and humidity, along with pop-up showers and storms. Some of these storms are packing a punch with lightning and heavy rain, but they are small and isolated. You could see rain this evening, but it isn’t guaranteed.
Expect more of the same tomorrow! Once again, highs will be in the middle 90s and isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances are higher starting Monday as a tropical air mass lifts from the Gulf of Mexico into our neck of the woods. Scattered to numerous shower and thunderstorms are likely through the middle of the week, and storms will likely dump a good bit of rain due to extremely saturated air.
During this time, higher rain chances and more cloud cover will likely keep many of us in the 80s!
The plume of moisture will shift east starting Thursday, allowing our rain chances to slowly back off a bit.
