3 shot on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been shot on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 85, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of the Boulevard at 12:15 p.m. in response to calls of a shooting.
On scene, first responders found three men, one in life-threatening condition, in the southbound lanes at the entrance to I-85 South.
All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and all injuries have since been updated to non-life-threatening, MPD later said.
No details were immediately available about a possible motive. No suspects have been arrested.
