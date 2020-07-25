3 shot on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery

By WSFA Staff | July 25, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 1:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been shot on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 85, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of the Boulevard at 12:15 p.m. in response to calls of a shooting.

On scene, first responders found three men, one in life-threatening condition, in the southbound lanes at the entrance to I-85 South.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and all injuries have since been updated to non-life-threatening, MPD later said.

No details were immediately available about a possible motive. No suspects have been arrested.

