Butler County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County deputy has died, the sheriff’s office has announced.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Eric Jackson died suddenly Saturday morning. No details were released regarding his cause of death.
According to an obituary shared by the sheriff’s office, there will be a graveside service for Jackson on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home, with a second visitation on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.
