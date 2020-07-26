Butler County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday morning

Butler County Deputy Eric Jackson died suddenly Saturday morning, the sheriff's office reported. (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | July 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 6:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County deputy has died, the sheriff’s office has announced.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Eric Jackson died suddenly Saturday morning. No details were released regarding his cause of death.

According to an obituary shared by the sheriff’s office, there will be a graveside service for Jackson on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home, with a second visitation on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

