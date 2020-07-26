Hundreds line Dexter Avenue to witness U.S. Rep. John Lewis make his way to Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people lined Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery Sunday to witness Congressman and Civil Rights Icon John Robert Lewis make the final stretch before lying in state inside Alabama’s Capitol.
"I just wanna be here to honor John Lewis," said memorial attendee Thomas Patterson. "I think he was a great leader, courageous man, and I feel that the least I can do is respect him by attending this memorial."
“He fought a good fight, and now we are here to celebrate his home going, and I wanna thank him for everything he has done in his lifetime,” said other memorial attendee Sandra Stephens.
Fifty-five years ago, peaceful protesters marched down Dexter Avenue to fight for equal voting rights. That march ended at the steps of the Capitol. Sunday, attendees watched Congressman Lewis, a leader in that march, make that same trip again.
"I'm just happy to be out here. We're all happy to be out here to just have this experience, to be out here to witness history," said memorial attendee Shijanua Mcmillian.
“John Lewis has done so much for us,” Mcmillian went on to say. “For our community. For the world. Not just for our community, but for the world, and we’re just out here just to be a part of it.”
Lewis’ body crossed the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma for the final time earlier Sunday before heading to Montgomery. Lewis was beat on that bridge by Alabama State Troopers on March 7, 1965 during a peaceful protest in the fight for equal voting rights.
“With him having the courage to come across that bridge to lead a march to the Capitol, and for him to actually 55 years later be lying in state, that’s an incredible achievement,” Patterson said.
“Rest in peace and rest in power,” sang performer Abayomi Goodall outside of the Capitol. “We got it from here John. We got it.”
Attendees said it's up us to carry on Lewis' message and continue to start "good trouble."
"It can't just end with him. It has to continue on threw all of us," said memorial attendee Shijuana Mcmillian. "It takes all of us to continue this movement. Everyone of us that has the same beliefs, the same goals, and have that same drive, just continue on and continue his legacy."
People in attendance were from all over the country. Some from Texas, Georgia, and surrounding cities in Alabama like Birmingham and Auburn.
