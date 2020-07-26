I-65 southbound blocked near Hope Hull after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing major delays in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of Montgomery.
A truck hauling a trailer overturned between mile markers 160 and 161, which is south of Hope Hull, according to Senior Trooper Michael Carswell.
Traffic is stopped on the interstate as far back as the Hope Hull exit, which is about two miles north of the crash.
Drivers should take an alternate route, such as Highway 31 or Highway 331.
