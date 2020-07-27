Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

“I guess, with the anti-southern sentiment and all, and the things that we have going on in the world today, there’s a lot of people that are seeming to be more and more offended,” Dismukes stated. “We live in a time where we literally are going through cancel culture from all different areas and people are even more sensitive on different issues and different subjects. This was just one of those times that it didn’t quite go the way I expected, and I never intended to bring hurt to anyone, especially my own family with everything that’s been said.”