Butler County remembers beloved deputy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A period of mourning has begun for the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Jackson died suddenly Saturday morning, a tragic loss for those who knew him and knew him well.
Longtime family friend Anna Findley got the call Saturday morning that Jackson had died. Jackson suffered a fatal heart attack at home after taking a morning walk.
“We just sat there in disbelief,” said Findley.
“An absolutely one of a kind deputy. Everybody loved him,” said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.
Jackson had just turned 50 years old this summer, and upholding the law wasn’t his only calling. Jackson wore three hats: deputy, chaplain and minister. He pastored at the Lifeline Church in Greenville, a job he accepted only a month or so ago.
“I could tell instantly he cared about us, too,” said Findley.
Jackson started his career in 1992 with Mobile police and later worked for several departments in Lowndes and Butler counties.
“He’d have a smile and would have you smile before you left him,” said Bond.
Jackson truly went beyond the call of duty.
“He cared a lot about my brother,” Findley remembered.
Findley lost her only brother, Gene Schofield, Jr., four years ago on Interstate 65. He was helping a stranded motorist. At the time, Jackson worked in Lowndes County and rushed to the scene to help in any way he could, one reason why Findley recently featured Jackson in her weekly Faith column in the local paper.
“He was so proud to be part of the highway and so proud to be spotlighted but not for himself,” Findley recalled.
Jackson fulfilled multiple roles in Butler County and did so with a smile, once a “Hero of the Highway,” now a “hero” on high.
Here are the funeral arrangements for Jackson. There will be two visitations, one beginning Tuesday afternoon at 5 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville, another Wednesday morning starting at 8:30 at the funeral home. From there the sheriff’s department will have a procession leading through town to Sunrise Cemetery on Highway 31 in Butler County.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.