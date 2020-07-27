COVID-19 case prompts Macon County Courthouse, annex closures

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Courthouse and its annex buildings are closed after an essential employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to EMA Director Frank Lee.
Lee says the employee, who is not displaying symptoms, was tested last week, and learned of his positive result over the weekend.
The employee, whom Lee says has contact with much of the workforce inside the county courthouse and its annex buildings, became concerned after a family member began displaying symptoms of the respiratory virus.
Lee says, according to protocol, the courthouse and the annex buildings were closed Monday morning and are being thoroughly cleaned. All employees are also being tested out of precaution.
Lee says he is working closely with Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson and hopes to have the buildings reopened soon.
