Hiking with Hailey: Alligator Alley

“Alligator Alley was started on property that’s been in my family since 1939,” said Wes Moore, the property’s owner and founder of Alligator Alley. “My grandfather, he graduated from Auburn in 1937 - War Eagle - and he moved back to Baldwin County and started buying this particular piece of property. He got a big alligator in the late 60s; all through the 70s it grew and the 80s, so when we were kids we used to come and feed PawPaw’s big alligator.”