Man dead after Sunday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday in Montgomery, according to police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers were called to the 2200 block of West Fairview Avenue after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Coleman says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.