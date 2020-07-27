Montgomery home sustains major damage after morning fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery home has major damage after a fire Monday morning.
According to Capt. Quentin Burke, firefighters were called around 9 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cottondale Road after a report of a house fire. When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from inside the home.
Burke says the home received major damage throughout.
Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived. There were no reports of injuries to personnel or residents, Burke added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.