Reported drive-by shooting in Phenix City leads to police pursuit, three suspects in custody

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested after a reported drive-by shooting that started in Phenix City.
Around 4 a.m. EST, a vehicle chase began in Phenix City and ended in Elmore County near Tallassee, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
At least 65 miles of ground was covered in the pursuit with speeds topping 110 mph on 1-85 at times.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted police with a helicopter.
