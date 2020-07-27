Reported drive-by shooting in Phenix City leads to police pursuit, three suspects in custody

Reported drive-by shooting in Phenix City leads to police pursuit, three suspects in custody
Police are investigating. (Source: WMBF News)
By Jessie Gibson | July 27, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 11:28 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested after a reported drive-by shooting that started in Phenix City.

Around 4 a.m. EST, a vehicle chase began in Phenix City and ended in Elmore County near Tallassee, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

At least 65 miles of ground was covered in the pursuit with speeds topping 110 mph on 1-85 at times.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted police with a helicopter.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.