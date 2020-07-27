Starbucks at Eastchase closed briefly due to COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Starbucks at Eastchase recently closed due to coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for the company, an employee at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, prompting the store to close for deep cleaning. The Starbucks location reopened Sunday.
The employee who tested positive, along with other employees who had close contact with the infected employee are currently self-isolating. The spokesperson said the employees will be compensated for the time they will miss during the 14-day isolation period.
The store will remain under modified hours through the week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.